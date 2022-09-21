Manipur : 24-Hour Shutdown Disrupts Normal Life In Imphal Valley 

NET Web Desk

A 24-hour bandh called by a proscribed outfit in Manipur on Wednesday; has disrupted normal life in Imphal valley; thereby halting the movement of inter-district and inter-state public transportation.

Business establishments and shops remained closed while few private vehicles were seen on roads. Schools remained closed and government offices registered thin attendance. No untoward incident has been reported till 2.30 PM; informed police reports.

However, the impact of the bandh is less along the state’s hilly regions. The bandh has been called by the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) – a valley-based group, to protest against Manipur’s merger with India, nearly 73 years ago. On this date in 1949, the erstwhile Maharaja of Manipur had signed an agreement for merging the kingdom with India.