Manipur Cabinet Approves To Partially Lift Prohibition On Liquor Production, Consumption & Sale 

The Manipur cabinet has agreed to partially lift the prohibition on liquor production, consumption, and sales to boost the state’s revenue and reduce the health risks associated with drinking hazardous alcohol.

Addressing the mediapersons on Tuesday after a cabinet meeting, the Minister of Tribal Affairs & Hills Development – Letpao Haokip asserted that the ban would be lifted from all the district headquarters including Imphal city, tourist destinations, hotels with at least 20-bed lodging facilities, and camps of security forces.

However, those transporting liquor from one place to another would require possessing a permit; he stated.

According to the minister, the partial lifting of prohibition would generate at least Rs 600 crore of annual revenue. This decision, was taken in view of health hazards caused by the consumption of toxic liquor.

The Manipur Liquor Prohibition Act of 1991, which was later revised in 2002, was enacted as a result of a significant public mobilization.

Following the enforcement of this act, the sale, production & liquor consumption were banned for all residents, with the exception of those from the SC and ST communities who traditionally brew it.

Despite the ban, liquor consumption could not be adequately restricted and alcohol was still widely accessible. The state administration is also considering to export the famed traditionally brewed liquor from the villages of Sekmai and Andro.

The Manipur government had recently sent a cabinet sub-committee to Goa to study scientific liquor manufacturing for export.

During the cabinet meeting, the state government has also decided to start using locally manufactured handloom and handicraft products (curtains, table covers, etc) in all the Government Departments and Establishment including PSUs.