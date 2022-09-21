Manipur Governor Urges District Officials To Ensure Security & Improve Healthcare Sector 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Governor – La Ganesan today urged the district officials to ensure that law & order is tackled effectively, in order to improve the healthcare sector.

He virtually interacted with all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and discussed about various issues, mentioning that key purpose of the visits is to learn about the grievances faced by masses.

Representatives of local bodies, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and district-level officials should be present during meetings , so that grievances and appropriate measures are initiated to address the same matter.

“Legislators should also be invited to attend meetings during his visits to their respective constituencies, if possible,” – he stated.

Emphasizing the need to eradicate Tuberculosis (TB), the Governor urged the DCs to initiate appropriate measures in this regard. He further noted that the centre has set 2025 as the target of eradicating TB, some years ahead of the target set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The DCs made brief accounts on law & order and other major issues in their districts. No major law and order issues were reported except with some minor issues in Bishnupur, Kakching, Jiribam and Ukhrul Districts. They also informed the Governor about the arrangements being made for the proposed visits to their districts in the coming months.