Meghalaya : HYC Urges Government To Revoke Gaming Act & Rules; Stop Wasting Public Money 

NET Web Desk

The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has urged the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) administration to revoke the ‘Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act and Rules’; and stop wasting public money by dismissing the chairman and other members of Gaming Commission.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister – Conrad K Sangma, the HYC demanded that the state government immediately repeal the aforementioned Act and Rules, stop wasting public money by continuing to pay the salaries of the chairman and other members of the Gaming Commission, and immediately revoke the 3 temporary licenses that had already been issued.

“We also request the government to further strengthen the law relating to prohibition of gambling activities both online and offline in the state,” – the letter further reads.

“We were also informed that till the month of August, 2022 the process of granting of licenses is actively being considered by the Department under the provisions of the Act and Rules. The reply provided is reproduced here as follows : Processing as per provisions of the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act, 2021 and rules framed thereunder is ongoing,” it said.

The implementation of the Act and Rules on the ground has recently drawn harsh criticism from religious organizations, traditional institutions, pressure groups, MDCs, legislators, and political parties. They further stated that the Act will have negative impact on social norms & religious beliefs, worsening crimes and social evils like – prostitution, alcoholism, drug abuse and others.