Mizoram : Foreign-Origin Cigarettes Worth Over Rs 10 Lakhs Seized From Champhai 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In its crusade against smuggling activities, the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) today recovered eight cases of foreign origin cigarette worth over Rs 10 lakhs from Balukai of Zokhawthar at Mizoram’s Champhai district along the Indo Myanmar Border.

Based on specific inputs, a team of the Assam Rifles launched a massive operation and confiscated foreign-origin cigarettes worth of Rs 10,40,000. Besides, the paramilitary troop recovered the items dumped between Indo-Myanmar friendship bridge and Balukai.

Meanwhile, the seized items were handed-over to the Customs department of Champhai for further legal proceedings.