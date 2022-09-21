Sikkim : Foundation Stone For ‘Rabindranath Park and Cultural Centre’ Laid At Rinchenpong 

NET Web Desk

Commemorating the ‘International Day of Peace 2022’, the foundation stone of ‘Rabindranath Park and Cultural Centre’ was laid today at Meghi Dara, Rinchenpong under Sikkim’s Gyalshing District.

The foundation stone of the project was jointly laid by His Eminence Tulku Sangay Yonten Gyatsho Rinpoche, and the Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation – B.S. Panth, in the presence of Minister for Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Labour – Lok Nath Sharma.

According to the IPR report, exactly a year ago, on September 21, 2021, the Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri Prem Singh Tamang had visited the Rinchen Choling Monastery. He had met His Eminence Tulku Rinpoche and discussed about the development of a study centre and cultural park to enhance the significance of ‘Meghi Dara’ as an international pilgrimage and cultural tourism destination.

On the same day, while addressing the ‘Annual World Peace Day’ function hosted at the Monastery complex, the Chief Minister had announced the establishment of ‘Rabindranath Park and Cultural Centre’ at Meghi Dara in Rinchenpong.

Therefore, after one year, the foundation stone of the ‘Rabindranath Park and Cultural Centre’ was laid today by the esteemed dignitaries.