Sikkim : HSP President – Bhaichung Bhutia Writes To Union Minister – Nitin Gadkari; Highlighting “Poor Condition” Of NH-10 

NET Web Desk

The President of Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) – Bhaichung Bhutia has written a letter to the Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) – Nitin Gadkari; highlighting the poor and dangerous condition of NH-10 which connects Siliguri with Sikkim.

As per the letter addressed to the Union Minister, Bhutia stated “The highway is appalling to an extent that we can hardly call it such. It has become the scene of frequent and fatal accidents in the recent past.”

“The latest edition of ‘Road Accidents of India 2020’ has highlighted that Sikkim has the highest fatality rate at 10.2, a figure that is double the national average of 5.1. According to the NRCB report of 2021, the number of road accidents has increased in Sikkim by 13% from 108 in 2020 to 122 in 2021, with 178 people suffering injuries and 64 people sadly passing away. In 2022, till May only, 33 people died, and 72 suffered grievous injuries in road accidents. The rate of accidents and the resulting number of affected persons only continues to increase for Sikkim,” – the letter further reads.

One week ago, Shri. Rameshwar Teli, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of India, visited Gangtok. He also remarked, “The condition of National Highway 10 from Siliguri to Rangpo is very bad. I shall write a letter to the concerned Minister about the condition of the road.”

“As a concerned citizen, these circumstances and relevant data do not augur well for our envisioned goal of a developed Sikkim. I kindly request you to instruct the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to repair NH10 to secure the lives of our people and ensure that such road accidents do not occur,” – added the letter.

Taking to Twitter, Bhutia wrote “Dear @nitin_gadkari Ji, I wish to draw your attention to the poor & dangerous condition of NH10 that connects Siliguri to Sikkim. It is causing many lives & it requires your urgent attention. I hope you will instruct @NHAI_Official to do the needful at the earliest. Thank You.”