Tripura : Samagra Shiksha Signs MoU With NEDFi For Career Mentoring Of Students In 100 Vidyajyoti Schools

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 21, 2022 : A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed on Wednesday between NEDFi and Samagra Shiksha in Tripura under the Advancing North East project for career mentoring of students in 100 Vidyajyoti Schools.

Advancing North East is an initiative of North Eastern Council, Ministry of DONER and NEDFi for mentoring of the youths of North East in terms of Education, Employment and Entrepreneurship. The MoU was signed by Chandni Chandran, IAS, State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha in Tripura and SK Baruah, Executive Director of the NEDFi at a ceremony organized at Shiksha Bhawan here in Agartala city.

Under the collaboration, 200 teachers from 100 Vidyajyoti schools will be trained under the Advancing North East project as Career Mentors who will guide the students through a systematic approach. The initiative will ensure availability of in-house support in the schools in terms of career mentoring and Advancing North East will act as a resource centre for them.

In the next 1 year, the students of Tripura will be connected to the career ecosystem through career talks with various experts, entrance exam talks with toppers, entrepreneurship mindset development sessions and exposure to premier national level institutions such as IIT, IIM, NID, NIFT, NIT, etc.

The event was also attended by Bimbishar Bhattacharjee, Additional State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha in Tripura, Prithviraj Neog, Team Leader of the Advancing North East project, Dinesh Kumar Lahoti, Head Career Coach of the Advancing North East project, Ranendra Narayan Roy Choudhury of the Branch Manager in NEDFi, Agartala Branch and other senior officials of Directorate of Secondary Education, Government of Tripura.