Tripura To Soon Get Its Dental College; Confirms CM 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 21, 2022 : A dental college will be set up in Tripura very soon, confirmed Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday after holding a meeting with union Health and Family Welfare minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday last at New Delhi.

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Saha was accompanied by the Secretary of DoNER ministry Lok Ranjan and Special Resident Commissioner, Tripura Bhavan in New Delhi, Sonal Goel and others.

Speaking on the sidelines of a programme at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here in Agartala city on Wednesday afternoon, Dr Saha said “We met the union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya at New Delhi and held discussion on the health sector of the state. I have demanded to open a dental college in the state.”

Getting assurance from the union minister, CM said “Within a short period, people of Tripura will be glad to know that dental college will be started in our state.”

Apart from this, the Chief Minister also met with union Home minister Amit Shah regarding permanent resettlement of internally displaced Bru people (IDBP) in Tripura. “The government has already informed him and had placed all the details regarding the settlement issue”, he added.