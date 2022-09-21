Unification Of Naga-Inhabited Areas, Separate Flag Are Non-Negotiable : NSCN-IM 

NET Web Desk

A day before resuming peace negotiations with the government, the militant outfit – NSCN-IM declared that its demand for the unification of Naga-inhabited areas and a distinct flag are non-negotiable.

Both the NSCN-IM and the government representatives have decided to resume their peace dialogues on Wednesday; in an effort to find a permanent solution to the vexed issue.

In an editorial published in its mouthpiece ‘Nagalim Voice’, the NSCN-IM noted that its ironic to highlight that PM Modi who enjoys bragging about his accomplishments is expected to bring the Naga issue to a logical conclusion; as the stalled Indo-Naga talks pick-up the threads with special focus on the Framework Agreement (FA) and formulated papers.

The PM took pride in proclaiming all influential political figures that he had put an end to the longest-lasting insurgency in Southeast Asia. Beyond that, it stated that the ceremony was telecasted live all across globe to document his success in resolving the Naga issue.

“Modi cannot simply shy away from the Naga issue but have a relook through the prism of the Framework Agreement, at his own political brainchild. The credit he has taken in bringing about the FA should be unerringly interpreted to take forward in solving the Naga issue,” the editorial said.

“The unifying principle of ‘one people, one nation’ symbolized by God-given Naga Nation Flag is non-negotiable in the name of Naga political solution,” it said.

Meanwhile, the northeastern states of Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have vehemently resisted the concept of unifying the Naga inhabited areas under their jurisdictions.

Its worthy to note that the Government of India (GoI) had signed the Framework Agreement with key Naga insurgent group – NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015; in order to find a long-term solution.

The agreement came after more than 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthrough made in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland which started soon after India’s independence in 1947.