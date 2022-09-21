World Alzheimer’s Day : Aizawl Hosts ‘Memory Walk’; Raising Awareness On Alzheimers & Demystifying Dementia 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Commemorating the “World Alzheimer’s Day”, the Alzheimer’s & Related Disorders Society of India (ARDSI) Mizoram Chapter today organized a ‘Memory Walk’ through Aizawl city.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister of State (MoS) for Social Welfare Department – Dr. K. Beichhua who attended the event as its Chief Guest highlighted the significance of exhibiting empathy towards those suffering from degenerative cells of the brain known as ‘Alzheimer’.

“Alzheimer is not just a disease meant for others, and that members of our own family can become its victims; and thus, it is imperative that we are acquainted with its symptoms,” – he stated.

The President of Alzheimer’s & Related Disorders Society of India (ARDSI) Mizoram Chapter – Vanneihtluanga shared, “We are well aware of the effects of Alzheimer, how despairing it can be for the family members. In many of our previous events, we often bring the victims sitting in wheelchairs. Today, we also want to assure those suffering from Alzheimer that we are always supportive and want to extend our gratitude to the family members for their patience and love in taking care of their parents and grandparents suffering from Alzheimer.”