Arunachal Pradesh : APPSC Expresses Regret Over ‘Paper Leak’ Fiasco

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has expressed regret over the recent ‘leak’ of question paper of the assistant engineer (civil) examination.

Expressing regret on behalf of the Commission, the APPSC member – Jarken Gamlin asserted that the accused official Taket Jerang, has been put under suspension, following his arrest on September 16.

Gamlin noted that the accused aspirant – Thomas Gaduk has been debarred from taking any of the commission’s examinations, until the court resolves the issue.

“The commission has been working to streamline and refine the system of setting and evaluating question papers with the sole aim of efficient, transparent and merit-based selection system,” Gamlin added.

He stated that the commission is conducting an internal audit of the office procedure to identify weak links within the system, and undertake corrective measures to prevent such incidents to occur in the future.

So far, 6 people have been apprehended in the “question paper leak fiasco”.

The commission has postponed or cancelled all exams since the arrests, including those for female medical officers, veterinary officers, assistant forest conservators, post-graduate teachers, and dairy development officers.

Its worthy to note that the Arunachal Pradesh Government has decided to constitute a High-Level Committee to inquire the ‘Paper Leakage’ matter in recruitment of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC); and the detailed report must be submitted within 15 days.