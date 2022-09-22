Arunachal Pradesh : Search & Rescue Operation To Trace ‘Missing’ Mountaineer – Tapi Mra & Assistant – Niku Dao; Called-Off 

NET Web Desk

The search and rescue operations to trace the whereabouts of ‘missing’ Everester – Tapi Mra and his assistant – Niku Dao has been called-off by the state administration on Wednesday.

This decision to end the current search and rescue operation was initiated, based on the inputs received from on-ground rescue team and Indian Army to ensure safety of rescue team members.

Addressing a joint press conference, the District Administration & Indian Army asserted that “We have to end this Search Operation because we can’t put another person’s life in danger.”

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of East Kameng – Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla stated that “Our primary objective was to ensure safety of the rescue team members and not put another person’s life in danger while executing the operation.”

“After reaching Camp-2 area, the on-ground rescue team reported that it was extremely dangerous to proceed further and stay in the Camp-2 area due to bad weather, presence of crevasses and avalanches. In fact, the rescue team experienced multiple minor avalanches during their movement near Camp-2,” – informed the DC.

Its worthy to note that Tapi Mra – the first mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh to conquer Mount Everest; has been reportedly missing with a porter – Niku Dao, while on an official mission to explore the snow-capped Mount Kyari Satam, one of the highest peaks in the frontier state.

Mra, also the Secretary General of Mountaineering Association of Arunachal Pradesh; had climbed the world’s highest peak on May 21, 2009. While, this was Mra’s fourth attempt to scale Kyarisatam.

According to reports, two ALH and two Cheetah helicopters were deployed for aerial reconnaissance of the location.

Besides, the Indian Army’s highly-trained and motivated Special Forces and Arunachal’s Scout Teams were also deployed for initiating ground operations in the challenging terrain. In order to expedite the search & rescue operation, a 34-member infantry unit (31 Army personnel and three local mountaineers) was also deployed in Veo village.