Assam : Man Sentenced With Life Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting Minor Niece In Dhubri 

NET Web Desk

A court in Assam’s Dhubri district has sentenced a man with life imprisonment for raping his 11-year-old niece.

The Dhubri Additional Sessions Judge-cum Special Judge, POCSO, convicted the 31-year old man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Wednesday for raping the minor girl and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the accused.

Besides, the court stated in its judgement that the accused “did not deserve leniency of sentence given the nature of the offence. The convicted person must reflect the awful conduct he committed. He needs to consider what he did while in detention and recognize the value of human life.”

The mother of the girl had filed an FIR at the Tamarhat police station accusing the man of enticing her daughter to his house, raping her, and sending her with a Rs 100 note and a packet of chips.

The minor came crying home and told her mother about the incident. The mother along with some other family members visited the accused person’s house and he threatened to kill them if any case is filed against him in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under various sections of the POCSO Act and the chargesheet was submitted.