COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Logs 21 New Cases; 1 Fatality 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 21 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 7.34%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 207. While, a total of 2,38,189 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 723 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 286 samples were tested on September 21, 2022, out of which 9 samples belonged to males, while 12 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,37,259. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 21 positive cases.