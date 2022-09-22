Drugs Worth Over Rs 3 Crores Seized; Arms Smuggler Nabbed From Manipur 

NET Web Desk

In a major crusade against drug menace, the Assam Rifles personnel today confiscated nearly 1.82 kgs of brown sugar worth about Rs 3.64 Crores at Khudengthabi in Manipur’s Tengnoupal District.

During routine checking of vehicles, the paramilitary troop intercepted a car at Khudengthabi and recovered the contraband substances, which were neatly concealed in 44 soap cases. The drugs were hidden inside the door panels of the vehicle.

According to the Assam Rifles official, the driver of this vehicle escaped from the scene.

Meanwhile, the Imphal East Commando and Assam Rifles personnel nabbed an alleged arms smuggler from Yairipok Singa in Thoubal District on Wednesday. The paramilitary troop has recovered a large stash of arms & ammunition, including – one .32 inch pistol and 7 live rounds of ammunition.