‘Lokmanthan 2022’ : Vice-President – Jagdeep Dhankhar Calls-For Safeguarding Glorious & Vibrant Heritage Of Northeast India 

Vice-President - Jagdeep Dhankhar releases book 'In Pursuit of A Dream' written by the Assam CM

The third edition of ‘Lokmanthan 2022′ celebrating the glorious and vibrant heritage of Northeastern region, has been inaugurated today at Sankaradev Kalakshetra in Guwahati. It is attaining overwhelmingly positive feedback from scholars & experts from all across the nation.

The Vice President of India – Jagdeep Dhankhar delivered the inaugural address. Besides, the inaugural session was also addressed by the Governor of Assam & Nagaland – Prof. Jagadish Mukhi; Assam Chief Minister – Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma; National Convenor of Prajna Pravah – J. Nandakumar. While, the vote of thanks was delivered by the Working President of the event’s Organizing Committee – Dr. Gargi Saikia Mahanta.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-President emphasized on the importance of safeguarding our traditions and heritage.

“Media should take care of democratic values. Legislature, Executive, and the Judiciary play a prominent role in developing the country to a great extent. The history of India going through different phases and sufferings and how the people came together and unleashed our Lokparampara. One needs to be exposed to the enlightened reflections of such an organization and for generating a lifelong connection with Lokmanthan,” – stated Dhankhar.

Besides, the Assam CM deliberated on the geographical appearance of the country, a prose from the “Bishnu Puran” where the Indian Culture has been described.

He demonstrated few characteristics of Indian Civilization and the reason behind considering “Bharat Mata” as a living entity; and underlined Maha Purush Shankardeva’s contribution in Indian culture through “Sanatan Dharma” and “Vaishnav Dharma”.

Sarma mentioned about “Punar Nirman Bharat” by PM Narendra Modi and reiterated the launch of a department towards safeguarding the interests of the Adivasi Community.

Besides, the National Convenor of Prajna Pravah spoke about the history of Lokmanthan, which started in Bhopal in 2016, the second edition was in Ranchi 2018 and now in Guwahati, 2022.

He mentioned that Lokparampara, traditions and culture is a gift to us and Lokmanthan is trying to celebrate and preserve the Lok tradition.

The Working President of Organizing Committee – Dr. Gargi Saikia Mahanta expressed gratitude towards the dignitaries and the learned audience for being part of the programme.

During the event, the Vice President released a Souvenir released on the occasion named ‘Lokparampara’; and launched a book named “In Pursuit of A Dream”; Decisive Speeches on the Development and Security of Assam. It has been written by the Assam CM – Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and translated by Dr. Jovial Kalita.

With its vibrant & rich culture, Assam will definitely contribute to the grand success of this intellectual congregation. I also thank Hon'ble Vice-President for releasing my book 'In Pursuit of A Dream' on this prestigious forum.

The Padma Shri recipient – Kapil Tiwari addressed the delegates with the keynote address titled ‘Lok Parampara’ in Srimanta Shankardeva International Auditorium. This programme started with Sattriya performance by renowned dancer Mridusmita Das.

Two brainstorming sessions also took place on the topic of ‘Lok Tradition of Faith and Science in Bharat’ and ‘Lok parampara and Importance of Genealogy Writing in Bharat.

The 2nd day of ‘Lokmanthan 2022’ also received an immense response from the scholars.

Furthermore, the evening cultural programme showcased various dance forms from the North East which was organised by NEZCC.

Renowned Tetseo Sisters of Nagaland set the evening cultural function with a spectacular performance. However, the day ended with well known Assamese folk singer Dikshu performing some of his popular folk songs, Bihu, Lokageet which enthralled the audiences.

