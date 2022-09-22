Manipur CM Calls-For Communal Harmony; Assures Justice In Killing Of Zeliangrong Leader – Athuan Abonmai 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh on Thursday appealed the communities to live peacefully and maintain social harmony.

Addressing the first death Anniversary of (L) Athuan Abonmai at Tarung Village, the Manipur CM assured that justice will be served in the Abonmai death case; noting that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is looking into the case, and much detail cannot be divulged at the moment.

Strongly condemning the incident, Singh asserted that such violence will not be tolerated and the state administration will do the needful, even though it might take some time. He also announced that a memorial park will be constructed in Abonmai’s name to pay immense respect towards the vocal Naga leader.

Identifying the late Abonmai to be a vocal leader who believes in the unity of Manipur and the welfare of the Zeliangrong people, the Chief Minister said Abonmai was close to him.

Taking to social media platforms, the Manipur CM wrote “Paid my respects to the late, Shri Athuan Abonmai during the observation of the 1st Death Anniversary of Shri Athuan Abonmai at Langol Tarung in Imphal today. I strongly appeal to all to do away with communal mindset, violence, and work towards cooperation, mutual love and respect for one another.”

Its worthy to note that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had earlier directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take-up investigation on the gruesome killing of Athuan Abonmai. On September 22, 2021, unidentified gunmen allegedly abducted him from the venue in Tamenglong district where Manipur CM and some other ministers held a public function.

He was found shot in the head 28 km away from where he was abducted. Abonmei was the President of influential social group of the Zeliangrong tribe, the Zeliangrong Boudi.

Zeliangrong Baudi is a Joint Tribes Council, a conglomerate body of representatives of Inpui, Liangmei, Rongmei and Zeme people of Assam, Manipur and Nagaland.