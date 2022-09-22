Meghalaya : Trucks Plying With Auctioned Coal; Claims Deputy CM – Prestone Tynsong 

NET Web Desk

The Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya – Prestone Tynsong asserted that the movement of trucks was lawful because they were hauling more than 1 lakh metric tonnes of already extracted coal that had been sold at auction, in accordance with a court decision.

Addressing the mediapersons, Tynsong stated “Now that the sale has ended, where is the illegal coal transportation taking place? You were well aware that Coal India Limited (CIL) had initiated the procedures. Not less than 1 lakh metric tons out of almost 32 lakh metric tons of coal has been auctioned; and trucks plying on the roads belong to people who received the challan.”

He was responding to a query on the Mawryngkneng police station’s apparent refusal to file the First Information Report (FIR) registered by an NGO, which had detected over 18 unlawful vehicles transporting coal without challan.

“In addition, it is up to them (the NGO) to follow it up because the police cannot just decline to file a report, regardless of whether there is a challan or not,” – added the Deputy CM.

Referring to the Congress’ allegation of rampant illegal collection from trucks, Tynsong asserted that there was no point of responding to these claims, which are totally baseless.