Nagaland : Phom Community To Abstain From Upcoming 2023 General Elections; Reiterates Demand For Separate Statehood 

NET Web Desk

The Phom Peoples’ Council has reaffirmed its decision to abstain from the upcoming 2023 Nagaland State General Election and any election process of the state and central, in support of the August 26, 2022 ENPO Resolution for separate statehood “Frontier Nagaland”.

According to a press release issued by the body, “the decision to stand by the ENPO Resolution was taken on 21st September 2022 at its Tribal Headquarter Longleng Town during the joint meeting of all the Village Council Chairman and Members, Head GBs, and Citizen President of all the villages under Longleng District.”

“The meeting resolve that, in honour of the ’26th August 2022 ENPO Resolution’, the Phom people shall not participate in any election process of the state or central until its demand for separate statehood “Frontier Nagaland” is fulfilled,” – the communique further reads.

“The meeting further banned any election related campaigns by any political parties, candidate declaration programme by any individuals, groups or party within its jurisdiction,” – added the release.