Sikkim : Union Home Minister – Amit Shah To Attend ‘Dairy Cooperative Conclave’ On October 7 

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation – Amit Shah is likely to inaugurate a day-long dairy cooperative conclave of the eastern and northeastern zones at Sikkim on October 7.

Organized by the National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India (NCDFI), the Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) attend the event as its ‘guest of honour’. The NCDFI Chairman – Mangal Jit Rai asserted that Shah’s office has confirmed the participation at the conclave, slated to be held in Gangtok.

Senior officials of the cooperative milk unions and state dairy federations from the eastern and northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal are expected to attend the function; stated Rai.

Altogether, 1,200 participants from these 12 states are likely to attend the event. Rai noted that being inspired from PM Narendra Modi’s Digital India initiatives, the NCDFI has launched an online marketplace called “NCDFI eMarket” to provide transparent and fair dealings to trade bulk commodities to the member dairy cooperatives with the patronage of the National Dairy Development Board.

“In 2021-22, the NCDFI coordinated the supply of milk and milk products worth Rs 1,406 crore under institutional sale and facilitated the sale of 4.37 crore frozen semen doses (FSDs) valued at Rs 84 crore,” – asserted Rai.

He further added that the NCDFI concluded the overall trade worth Rs 4,815 crore on NCDFI eMarket through various auctions on the platform. The entire business transacted at the NCDFI reached Rs 6,305 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 1,006 in 2015-16 with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 30 per cent.