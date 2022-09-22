SKM-Led Governance Failed To Generate Employment Opportunities For Sikkimese Citizens : Former CM – Pawan Chamling 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Commemorating the 72nd birthday of the former CM & Chief of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) – Pawan Chamling, the party today organized an event at the party headquarters in Gangtok, where Chamling was accorded a warm welcome by his supporters, followed by a garlanding ceremony.

Addressing the event, Chamling satirically noted that “the current chief minister always points-out the incapacities of the previous administration, but I want to highlight that during the SDF administration, there were only 4 jobs available; today, the number has risen to 40%, and we have properly utilised every budget that we have passed.”

“We started an ambitious employment programme called ‘One Family, One Job’ and ensured employment opportunities for approximately one lakh citizens, but the current administration has not developed any such employment generation schemes,” – he added.

Chamling also boasted of how, during his administration, Sikkim was transformed into an industrial hub, equipped with hydroelectric power plants, and made organic. Although, these developments garnered widespread praise from the public, but under the SKM government Sikkim fell short in all areas.