Thai Business Delegation Calls-On Manipur CM; Discusses Bilateral Trade & Strengthening Cooperation In IT Sector

NET Web Desk

The Thai Business delegation led by Hon’ble Ambassador of Thailand to India – H.E Ms. Pattrat Hongtong today called-on the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh at the CM Secretariat; and discussed opportunities of bilateral trade between the two countries with a special emphasis on the northeast region.

Meanwhile, ideas were also exchanged for strengthening cooperation in IT sector, Tourism, and development of Medical Tourism in Manipur.

Taking to social media platforms, the Manipur CM wrote “It was a pleasure to have the Thai Business delegation led by Hon’ble Ambassador of Thailand to India, H.E Ms. Pattrat Hongtong at my secretariat today. As the implementation of Act East Policy gains momentum, ideas were exchanged for strengthening cooperation in IT sector, Tourism, and the development of Medical Tourism in Manipur. The State Government is already working on introducing Imphal-Bangkok flight connectivity at least once a week. Also, the delegation was cordially invited to attend the upcoming Sangai Festival, 2022. I was joined by Hon’ble Minister Smt Nemcha Kipgen, Hon’ble Minister Dr Sapam Ranjan, CS, ACS and members of CII.”