Tripura : Alleged BJP-Backed Miscreants Attack CPI-M Supporters; 11 Grievously Injured 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Altogether, eleven workers of CPIM in Tripura sustained grievous injuries after the alleged ruling BJP-back miscreants staged a gruesome attack on the main opposition at Chanban area under Udaipur sub-division of Gomati district, which is about 52 KMs away from Agartala city.

After attending an event of the party at Udaipur Town Hall ground on Wednesday, the CPIM leaders and workers were returning home.

The former Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Sarkar, who is the incumbent leader of opposition was the key speaker of the party’s programme. Hearing the alleged attack on CPIM supporters, he reached the Gomati district hospital and spoke with the injured persons admitted.

During the visit at Gomati district hospital, former CM Sarkar was accompanied by local MLA Ratan Bhowmik and former minister Naresh Jamatia.

Speaking to reporters after his visit, Sarkar squarely castigated the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for organizing violence. “Realizing that the BJP’s days are numbered, they are unleashing violence as people have become unresponsive to the BJP leaders and fear of losing power are haunting them”, claimed ex-CM. He also demanded stringent action against the hooligans.

Meanwhile, CPIM state secretariat body called upon peaceful tribal and non-tribal people of the state to voice their struggle for the restoration of democratic rights in the state. CPIM in a press communique claimed that the police played the role of silent spectators during the attacks by some BJP-backed miscreants. The CPIM state secretariat of the CPIM has strongly condemned the brutal attack organized by the BJP miscreants on their way to attend the meeting and at the same time, criticized the role of the police.