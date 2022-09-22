Tripura : Former CM – Biplab Kumar Deb Elected As Rajya Sabha MP 

NET Web Desk

The former Chief Minister of Tripura – Biplab Kumar Deb was on Thursday elected to the Rajya Sabha on the lone seat in the state, an expected triumph given the Bharatiya Janata Party resounding majority in the assembly.

The state’s lone Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant after the present-chief minister – Dr Manik Saha, resigned in June to contest an Assembly by-polls.

Taking to Twitter, Deb wrote “Gratitude to the BJP and IPFT MLAs of Tripura for electing me as a Rajya Sabha MP. Gratitude to PM Sri @narendramodi Ji, @BJP4India President Sri @JPNadda Ji & HM Sri @AmitShah for giving me this opportunity to represent Tripura in Rajya Sabha.”

“With the blessings of Mata Tripurasundari, I will continue to serve beloved people of Tripura till my last breath.” – he further added.

Deb secured 43 votes and defeated CPM candidate and former finance minister Bhanulal Saha, who got only 15 votes.

The BJP has 36 seats in the 60-member assembly and their alliance partner Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) has seven; the CPM has only 15 members and Congress one.