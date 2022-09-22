Tripura Police Nabs Two Thieves Hailing From Bangladesh; Stern Action Initiated To Eliminate Anti-Social Elements  

Abhijit Nath NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 22, 2022 : Tripura police attained success in nabbing two notorious thieves hailed from Bangladesh Bagerhat and Feni districts in the Agartala city on Wednesday night.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday afternoon, SDPO of Sadar sub-division under West Tripura district Ajay Kumar Das said that the success has been achieved as a new team of police officials has been operating in West Tripura district under the leadership of the Superintendent of Police (SP) Sankar Debnath.

“Following the instructions of the SP of West district, we have intensified the night patrolling in Agartala city and it’s peripheries. We are trying to strengthen the beat police patrolling system following district Super’s orders. Another Special Operation Group (SOG) formed to track down lumpen elements, anti-social elements, drug-peddlers, thieves, etc. and firm action are initiated. From the evening and for whole night, beat police officials are patrolling”, he said.

Sadar sub-division’s SDPO said “After the new team of officials took charge in West Tripura district and also took the activities of anti-social elements as a challenge, no such major incidents have been reported. Alike other days, we all police officials, including officer in-charges of East Agartala and West Agartala police stations staff were out for patrolling. In the meantime, one of our Beat Officers M Kaji took a good stand by finding two youths movement as suspicious. When these two persons were asked to stand, they tried to flee. Police chased and caught them. During preliminary interrogation at the spot, their answers were found to be suspicious”.

“Immediately, East Agartala police station staff went to Chandrapur area where the two youths were trapped and they were transported to the police station. After searching them physically, we seized some small tools which are frequently used for theft purposes. Thereafter, when we firmly interrogated them, the youths revealed their names. They are – Zayed Hasan Rakib, resident of Feni district in Bangladesh and Md Suman Sheikh, resident of Bagerhat district in Bangladesh.

They also revealed that these two youths have entered through Assam and reached Tripura. From the interrogation, we have understood that they had come for crime. At present, the interrogation is at the initial stage”, SDPO Das told reporters.

It is worthy to mention here that the Sadar sub-division is basically covering the entire Agartala city.

He said that they (Police) are suspecting that these two Bangladeshi youths might have link with any group or they are being operated by some anti-social body from outside the state. Hence, the SDPO appealed to the residents of Sadar sub-division to keep faith on police. He said “We are appealing to the citizens of the state to keep confidence on the new team of police officials in West Tripura district. Although, it’s pity crime, but we took this challenge very aggressively. We are continuously working day and night, to provide relief to the people. We are hopeful that the challenge will be overcomed. And other challenges like drug peddling has been a major one at present day.”

In the press conference, OC of East Agartala police station Tara Chatterjee was also present.