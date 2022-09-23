Ahead Of Festive Season; Assam Government To Commence Early Disbursal Of Salaries For Employees : CM 

NET Web Desk

In view of the forthcoming festive season, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the Finance Department to begin early disbursal of salaries for state government employees.

According to an official release “Durga Puja and festive holidays are starting from October 2, and to ensure unhindered celebrations, the chief minister directed the department to start disbursing salaries from September 29.”

“This is in appreciation of the commitment and dedication of the government employees. We care for our employees,” – added Sarma.

Its worthy to note that salaries of the state government employees are usually credited in the first week of every month.