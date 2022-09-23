Arunachal CM Meets Family Members Of ‘Missing’ Everester – Tapi Mra & Assistant – Niku Dao; Assures Support To Overcome Crisis 

NET Web Desk

The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh – Pema Khandu today met with the family members of the Everester – Tapi Mra and his assistant – Niku Dao; who went missing during an official mission to explore the snow-capped Mount Kyari Satam, one of the highest peaks in the frontier state.

The family members of Tapi Mra and Niku Dao, were accompanied by the delegates of Tagin Cultural Society.

During the meeting, the Arunachal CM assured all possible assistance to overcome the crisis; and prayed for the safety of both the individuals.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal CM wrote “Met family members of our first Everester Shri Tapi Mra, reportedly missing with Shri Niku Dao, while on an expedition in Mount Kyari Satam, one of the highest peaks in the frontier state.”

“Assured them all support to overcome the crisis. They were accompanied by Tagin Cultural Society delegates. I pray for the safety of Shri Mra and Shri Dao.” – he further added.

Its worthy to note that Tapi Mra – the first mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh to conquer Mount Everest; has been reportedly missing with a porter – Niku Dao, while on an official mission to explore the snow-capped Mount Kyari Satam.

Mra, also the Secretary General of Mountaineering Association of Arunachal Pradesh; had climbed the world’s highest peak on May 21, 2009. While, this was Mra’s fourth attempt to scale Kyarisatam.

However, the search and rescue operations to trace the whereabouts of ‘missing’ Everester – Tapi Mra and his assistant – Niku Dao has been called-off by the state administration on Wednesday.

This decision to end the current search and rescue operation was initiated, based on the inputs received from on-ground rescue team and Indian Army to ensure safety of rescue team members.

Addressing a joint press conference, the District Administration & Indian Army asserted that “We have to end this Search Operation because we can’t put another person’s life in danger.”

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of East Kameng – Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla stated that “Our primary objective was to ensure safety of the rescue team members and not put another person’s life in danger while executing the operation.”

“After reaching Camp-2 area, the on-ground rescue team reported that it was extremely dangerous to proceed further and stay in the Camp-2 area due to bad weather, presence of crevasses and avalanches. In fact, the rescue team experienced multiple minor avalanches during their movement near Camp-2,” – informed the DC.