Arunachal Government Disburses Rs 79 Crores As Basic Grant To Panchayati Raj Institutions

NET Web Desk

The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh – Pema Khandu today released the basic grant worth of Rs 79.21 crores to the Panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) for this year.

The amount represents 70% of the state PRIs’ baseline grant, with the other 30% being performance-based and released following an evaluation of the PRIs’ operations in their respective jurisdictions.

Handing-over the amount to the concerned department, during a function hosted by the All Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Parishad (AAPPRP) as ‘thanksgiving’ to the state government, Khandu informed that the grant is from the state-owned resource tax revenue.

“We have allotted Rs 123 crore from our internal resources to PRIs for this year, and this is the fundamental grant we are releasing today, rather than requesting assistance from the Center for almost each and everything,” he said.

Khandu urged PRIs to work with more vigour and enthusiasm to advance development in rural areas of the state, noting that the state government has agreed to devolve power to PRIs on 29 issues in accordance with the 73rd Constitutional Amendment.

He further added that besides the grants from state owned resources, PRIs would be funded with provisions under the 14th Finance Commission as well as the 15th Finance Commission.

The CM revealed that Rs 200 crore has already been released under the 15th Finance Commission for PRIs and the balance Rs 800 crore will be released by the Commission spread over the next five years provided utilization certificates are submitted as required and on time.

Khandu observed that guided by the SPICE (Sustainable, Participative, Inclusive, Comprehensive and Empowerment) module, PRIs must be able to successfully function as institutions of self-government and accelerate development at the grassroots levels.

“There is no dearth of funds. What we lack is coordinated and synchronized efforts,” he said and urged all stakeholders including local MLA, PRIs, the district administration, concerned departments to coordinate with each other in implementation of developmental projects at the panchayat levels.

Khandu further emphasized on ‘convergence’ of different schemes and programmes for overall development of rural areas.

“We are committed to empower PRIs with the 3 Fs – functions, functionaries and funds,” he said.

Asserting that officials in the districts have a big role to play, Khandu urged them to go the extra mile in assisting and guiding PRI members to avail government schemes for development of the villages.

He also requested Zilla Parishad Chairpersons (ZPCs) to periodically review projects in their respective districts with PRI members and officials concerned and advised them to personally visit work sites and keep themselves updated with each and every project.

The chief minister lauded that out of total 241 ZPMs, 90 are women while of the 25 ZPCs, 13 are women.

“Role of women in development at the grassroot level is significant. With such a huge presence in the PRI, there’s no doubt that our villages and villagers are at good hands. I hope this is replicated in the coming assembly elections and we witness a significant increase in women legislators in our Assembly,” Khandu said.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal CM wrote “Panchayati Raj Institutions are playing a meaningful role to empower people at the grassroots level across the state. Honoured to attend ‘Thanks Giving Event’ organized by All AP Panchayat Raj Parishad in Vidhan Sabha. We’ll continue to work together for our people’s welfare.”

Panchayati Raj Institutions are playing a meaningful role to empower people at the grassroots level across the state. Honoured to attend 'Thanks Giving Event' organized by All AP Panchayat Raj Parishad in Vidhan Sabha. We'll continue to work together for our people's welfare. pic.twitter.com/ewbTgp1WgR — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 23, 2022

“Towards #Atmanirbhar Arunachal Instead of looking for help from Centre for each & every thing, happy that today we’ve released Rs 79.21 cr as Panchayat grant from our internal resources. This will give a boost to development of rural areas. Glad to have launched SPICE (Sustainable, Participative, Inclusive, Comprehensive and Empowerment) manual today. The manual will help PRIs to function as institutions of self-government and further accelerate development at grassroots level in Arunachal Pradesh,” – he further added.