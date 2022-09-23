Assam Government Distributes Appointment Letters To 11,236 Recruits Across 24 Departments

NET Web Desk

The Assam Government today distributed appointment letters among 11,236 recruits across 24 government departments, during a ceremonial programme at the Veterinary College playground in Khanapara.

Distributing the appointment letters, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that this was the third phase of recruitment ever since his government was formed in May 2021.

Addressing the ceremony, Sarma urged the new recruits to work with dedication & help in fighting corruption.

The administration maintains that the job drive is in accordance with its “goal” to create one lakh jobs by this year. The Sarma-led administration has now hired 11,236 additional individuals, bringing the total number of recruited candidates to 38,973.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “As part of our commitment to provide Govt jobs to 1 lakh youth in our State, distributed appointment letters to 11,236 recruits in 24 depts. We carried out the entire recruitment process purely on merit and in a transparent manner. My best wishes to all new appointees!”

“Recruitment process for filling up 26,000 Class III & IV posts has already started. Advertisement for 10,000 more posts will be published soon & steps will be taken for self-employment of 2 lakh youth. Urge the new recruits to work with dedication & help in fighting corruption.” – he further added.

Recruitment process for filling up 26,000 Class III & IV posts has already started. Advertisement for 10,000 more posts will be published soon & steps will be taken for self-employment of 2 lakh youth. Urge the new recruits to work with dedication & help in fighting corruption. pic.twitter.com/Yx1nx9scSR — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 23, 2022

Delighted to hand over appointment letters to Govt of Assam’s new recruits. pic.twitter.com/sOuepXgV5B — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 23, 2022