Assam : Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve Likely To Open From October 15

Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) is likely to reopen for tourists on October 15.

According to the Deputy Conservator of Forests – Ramesh Gogoi, “We have planned to open Kaziranga around October 15. But we could not finalise the date due to inclement weather in the state. Rainfall is happening across many places in Assam.”

He further informed that from the ashes of the rhino horns burnt in 2021, three statues of rhinos are currently under-construction at Kaziranga, which will be completed within a week.

“We hope that this will attract tourists,” Gogoi added.

Its worthy to note that KNPTR is a major tourist destination in Assam. Every year a huge number of visitors from India and abroad come here to see one-horned rhinos and other species.

Earlier, the park used to open from November 15. But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the last two years witnessed a decline in the number of tourists, and that is why the Forest Department planned to open the park in October to make up for the losses.