BJP Legislator – Burbamohan Tripura Tenders Resignation 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 23, 2022 : A major jolt has been received by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as on the first day of the Tripura Legislative Assembly’s monsoon session, Karbook Assembly Constituency MLA Burba Mohan Tripura tendered his resignation letter to the Assembly Speaker Ratan Chakraborty.

The ruling BJP MLA Burba Mohan tendered his resignation visiting the state assembly with TIPRA Motha Supremo Pradyut Kishore Debbarman on Friday morning.

The resignation letter reads “I hereby tender my resignation to the membership of 43 (ST) Karbook Constituency Assembly and request you to kindly accept my resignation.”

A highly placed source revealed that Burba Mohan is likely to join TIPRA Motha soon.