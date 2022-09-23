BJP MLAs Demand Setting-Up “Investigating Committee” Over Officials’ Wicked Role In Selecting PMAY Beneficiaries 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 23, 2022 : A section of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s legislators of Tripura on Friday questioned the government for irregularities in selection of beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) while one of the MLAs Sudhangshu Das claimed that a section of officials are discriminating and hatching conspiracies in blocks and sub-divisional levels in order to malign BJP-led government’s image and work for CPIM.

BJP MLA Das demanded the Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, who is the minister in-charge of Planning and Coordination department for setting up of an “Investigating Committee” to find out those evil-minded conspirators involved in depriving real beneficiaries in various blocks and sub-divisions across the state.

BJP MLA Biplab Kumar Ghosh of 32-Matabari assembly constituency in Gomati district on the first day of the assembly’s monsoon session questioned the minister in-charge of P&C department about how many public welfare projects of the state and central governments are ongoing? In reply, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma said 195 projects of state government and 198 projects of central government are ongoing across the state.

In a supplementary query, BJP MLA Ghosh said that there are some errors in implementation of PMAY benefits and there is a requirement for discussion elaborately at district and sub-divisional level. However, in reply, Dev Varma said that the government believes in ‘Last Mile Delivery’ concept. “The government officials are continuously talking with Gram Panchayat level and our motive is to work for the development of the state”, he added.

Ghosh further stated that the people are suffering and alleged that they had to pay compensation or bribe to a section of local officials in the Panchayat and sub-divisional level. “There are many beneficiaries, who don’t need any house benefit under PMAY, but still they are enjoying it. As the rule and system are for the common masses then its time to solve the problems faced by genuine people who are deprived of such benefits”, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister in reply urged the MLA not to raise allegation in general and asked him to submit if there are specific cases. He also said that some discrepancies may take place.

Supporting Ghosh statement, another BJP MLA Sudhangshu Das of 51-Fatikroy assembly constituency in Unakoti district claimed that he is having specific list of documents and large number of discriminations and conspiracies are hatched intentionally by a section of government employees and officials who deliberately willing to tarnish BJP-led government’s image and support Leftist ideologies. Hence, Das requested the Deputy CM to form an ‘Investigating Committee’ for finding out the conspiracy hatchers in distribution of benefits and initiate action against them. In reply to this query, Dev Varma said that the government’s prime motive is that each and every deprived person should get their benefits under certain parameters. However, he will look into the matter.

Thereafter, another BJP MLA Diba Chandra Hrangkhwal of 56-Karamcherra assembly constituency also raised the same point. He said that the officials are making mistakes and it is a serious issue. The government needs to initiate action immediately and it is mostly taking place at block level.

Deputy CM further stated that there is confusion in preparing the priority list. However, the lists are being prepared based on criteria. “Still, if there are any specific cases, please let me know. We will look over it”, he also added.