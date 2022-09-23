COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Logs 37 New Cases & 13.65% Positivity Rate; Fatality Toll Stands At 723

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 37 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 13.65%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 209. While, a total of 2,38,226 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 723 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 271 samples were tested on September 22, 2022, out of which 22 samples belonged to males, while 15 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,37,294. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 37 positive cases.