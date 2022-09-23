‘Lokmanthan 2022’ – Demonstrates Significance Of Women Empowerment; With Special Focus On Religious Wisdoms 

NET Web Desk

‘Lokmanthan 2022’ – a mega event celebrating the extraordinary beauty of Lokparampara and vibrant culture of India, has witnessed a large footfall and observed representatives from all strata of society. The event placed special emphasis on women empowerment, considering the concept of religious wisdoms.

The 3rd day of the four-day convention received an overwhelming feedback from the crowd. Numerous intellectual multi-layered sessions were organized during the event, which emphasized on the ‘Concept of Shakti in Lok Parampara’, ‘Dharmik Yatrayein’ & ‘Annadan in Bharat’, ‘Agriculture and Food in Lok Parampara’, ‘Education and Storytelling in Lok Parampara’, ‘Culture of Instrument in Lok Tradition’, etc.

Addressing the session, the Mahamandleshwara of Kinnar Akhada and Juna Akhada – Mata Pavitranandgiri asserted the struggles faced for being a transgender.

While sharing the childhood stories, Mata Pavitranandgiri added “I didn’t know that I was transgender until society called me that”.

“I never had to clap at anyone or dance at doorsteps to beg for money as she was well educated. “One who is educated can do anything in the world provided they must have a belief and confidence in themselves,” – she added.

She also praised PM Narendra Modi for his continuous efforts regarding the welfare of the transgender community.

Dr. Sujata Miri in another session added that the theories and thesis of social sciences managed to change people’s ancient thoughts and opinions about life and the world. In the same session of ‘Education and Storytelling in Lok Tradition’, Dr. Miri further explained the theories of the people and the Goddesses. She also accelerated her speech by mentioning the concept of ‘Lightning and Thunder’.

According to a press release, Padma Vibhushan recipient – Dr. Sonal Mansingh in a session stated about ‘Garba’- a Gujrati dance form performed during ten days of Puja. She explained the importance of clapping during the time of Garba. ‘Garba’ which came from the word ‘Garbh’.

“The Exhibition of Lokmanthan 2022 is depicting a mosaic of Lok kala, Paramapra, religious wisdom of Bharat which attracts an unending number of visitors. The exhibition of the ethnic village is showcasing the traditional way of life of tribal communities of Assam. A replica of Rong Ghar, exhibition of agri products, cuisines, traditional games and sports like latum Khel, Ghila Khel, Peng Khel, Nao Khel, Moh Juj(Buffalo Fight), presentation of freedom fighters of North East, artistic representation of glorious historical events of the country may also be found,” – stated the release.

Meanwhile, a replica of the mighty Kamakhya temple has also been set-up as a museum – a gallery showcasing the “Shakti Peeth” Maa Kamakhya – The Mother of the Universe and different forms of Maa Kamakhya viz. Maa Dhumavati, Maa Matangi, Maa Cinnamasta, Maa Tara etc.

The museum incorporates of an interesting section, showcasing Mayong’s “Mystic Civilization” which is organized by the Mayong Village musuem and Research Centre.

The museum showcased the history of Mayong and its practice of Black magic and natural techniques to cure illness. Besides, an exhibition – showcasing the “Mukha Silpa” by Sangeet Kala Kendra in collaboration with Majuli Samuguri Satra has also been set-up. The delicately designed Masks accentuate the features of different characters being enacted in Bhaonas and Raas Utsav at Majuli.

The 3rd day concluded with spectacular dance performances by various talented folk artists from North east India. Bihu Nach, Bardwisikhla, Hamjar, Domahi, Kikang, Gumraag & Jhumur from Assam, Cheraw from Mizoram, Thüvü Shele Pheta (Chakhesang Chicken Dance) from Nagaland, Pung Cholom & Thang Ta from Manipur, and Rikhampada from Arunachal Pradesh were the centre of attraction among crowd in the cultural show.

The renowned folk singer Kalpana Patwary and Mayuri Dutta captivated the evening with the rich folk music of the region.

Let’s check some of the images from the 3rd day of this gala event :