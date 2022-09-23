Manipur : Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.5 Hits Moirang 

NET Web Desk

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck ‘100km SE of Moirang, Manipur’ on Friday. The earthquake struck at roughly 10:02 AM, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake struck at 23.83 degrees latitude and 94.45 degrees longitude. Its depth, on the other hand, was measured to be 110 kms.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 23-09-2022, 10:02:16 IST, Lat: 23.83 & Long: 94.45, Depth: 110 Km ,Location: 100km SE of Moirang, Manipur, India,” – tweeted by the National Centre for Seismology.

Its worth noting that geologists believe the Kopili fault zone, which is closer to the Himalayan Frontal Thrust, is the primary cause of these jolts. This is a seismically active area falling in the highest Seismic Hazard Zone V.

A 300-kilometer-long and 50-kilometer-wide lineament that runs from Manipur’s western border to the tri-junction of Bhutan, Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam. Lower crustal dextral strike-slip earthquakes are generated by the Kopili fault, which is a transpressional fracture.