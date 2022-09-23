Meghalaya Cabinet Did Not Decide On Granting Provisional Licenses To Open Casinos; Claims UDP 

NET Web Desk

The Vice-President of the United Democratic Party (UDP) – Allantry Franklin Dkhar has claimed that the matter of granting three provisional licenses to open casinos at Meghalaya was not taken-up in the cabinet.

“We learned about the matter, only after receiving inputs through RTI findings, submitted by a pressure organization,” – Dkhar asserted.

The UDP Vice-President underlined that the party would always oppose the government’s plan to introduce casinos.

Responding to a query on the delay in opposing the matter, Dkhar stated that after the Deputy Chief Minister – Prestone Tynsong clarified that the administration won’t move ahead with the plan to open casinos in the state.