Meghalaya To Have 257 Community & 5 Private Durga Puja Pandals This Year 

NET Web Desk

There will be 257 community Durga Puja and five private Durga Puja pandals this year across Meghalaya; informed the Central Puja Committee (CPC) on Thursday.

According to the General Secretary of CPC – J.L. Das, “Since there is a relaxation of COVID-19 protocols in force and the infections are declining in Meghalaya along with the rest of the nation, all Durga Puja Committees are making preparations to celebrate the incoming festival with pomp and gaiety.”

The CPC informed that as specified immersion place has already been assigned by the state government, it is forbidden for community puja committees and individual puja performers to immerse any idols and puja debris along rivers, streams, or other waterbodies in or around Shillong.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the immersion committee – BK Das, disclosed that the organization had provided the state government with an estimate for a permanent structure for the immersion ghat.

The CPC will organize its one of the much acclaimed events, “All Faith Religion get-together of harmony” on September 28 at Kench’s Trace Puja pandal; on the occasion of its Platinum Jubilee Celebration this year.

“CM Sangma will attend the function as its chief guest and leaders of all faiths and religions, politicians, trade union leaders, prominent NGOs, academicians will attend the event as its special guests and invitees,” – added Das.