MSSCW Representatives Call-On Mizoram Governor; Deliberating Significance On Child Welfare 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Governor – Hari Babu Kambhampati today interacted with the representatives of Mizoram State Council for Child Welfare (MSCCW) at the Raj Bhavan; and explored the possibilities to build a safe environment for children.

According to an official communique, the Governor and the MSCCW leaders exchanged their views and ideas for child development, and other issues relating to child welfare.

The MSCCW officials also apprised the Governor on the initiatives pertaining to conduct of national level painting competition, selection and recommendation process of National Bravery Award for Children, sponsorship to bravery awardee, general sponsorship under ICCW and other implementations.

As mandated by the constitution of MSCCW, the Governor was formally requested to be the Chief Patron of MSCCW.