Nagaland : Newly-Created ‘Niuland District’ To Come Under ILP Purview From October 1 

NET Web Desk

The newly-created Niuland District of Nagaland will come under the purview of Inner Line Permit (ILP) with effect from October 1, 2022.

According to a DIPR report, “In exercise of the powers conferred by Section (4) of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873 and in continuation to Home Department: Political Branch, Notification dated Kohima, 9th December, 2019 and in the interest of public, the entire District of Niuland will come under the preview of ILP with effect from October 1, 2022.”

“Every non-Indigenous person henceforth entering the area of District of Niuland shall be required to obtain an ILP in the same mode and manner as presently required for entering the ILP area of Nagaland state and under the same condition as provided in Notification of even number dated 3/5/2018. Every Non-Indigenous person who is settled or has entered the area of District of Niuland which was hitherto not covered under ILP, before the date of issue of this notification and on or after 21/11/1979, the day the aforesaid area of Niuland was constituted as Tribal belt vide Land Revenue Department Notification No.LR/2-118/76 dated 21/11/1979, shall be required to obtain ILP in the same mode and manner and under the same condition as mentioned in Para 1 above within ninety (90 days) from the date of issue of this notification,” – informed the official notification.

“Every non-indigenous who has settled or has entered the area of District of Niuland which was hitherto not covered under ILP prior to 21/11/1979, and has been continuously, will be exempted along with his/her direct descendants, from the requirements of having an ILP subject to him/her producing evidence of the same, in the form of documents like entry of name in the E-roll, land/property documents, House tax, entry of name in the E-Roll of Town Committee, school records, trade licenses etc., to the DC Niuland, who on the basis of the submitted documents and after holding such enquiry which he thinks fit and necessary, certify that the person in question has been staying continuously from before 21/11/1979, the concerned person on the strength of the certificate issued by the DC Niuland will not be required to obtain the ILP,” – the notification further reads.

“Any non-indigenous person passing through the District of Niuland to other state as

transit passenger and having a valid ticket will not be required to obtain ILP,” – added the notification.