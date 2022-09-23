Orientation Training For Maternal Health & Family Planning Begins In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 23, 2022 : A two-day long state-level Orientation Training on Maternal Health & Family Planning has been started at Pragna Bhavan here in Agartala city on Thursday. The session has been inaugurated by Secretary of the Health & Family Welfare department Dr Debasish Basu.

Other high officials and Resource persons present are Dr Kamal Reang, Member Secretary of the NHM, Tripura, SPO RCH Dr Sanjoy Rudra Paul, State Nodal Officer Family Planning Dr. Kallol Roy, State Nodal Officer NUHM Dr Mousumi Sarkar, State Nodal Officer of HWC Dr. Abhijit Das, Senior Program Officer – NISHTHA Jhpiego Nabanita Dey was also present. All Trainer Community Health Officers were also joined as resource persons to train the CHOs.

Secretary of Health department Dr Basu emphasized on Pre & Post Evaluation and also instructions laid down for issuing certificates based on post evaluation results to best performing CHOs. Keynote has been given to all CHOs to work as leader and so serve the community with all mandatory Services.

The state authority also showed their gratitude for the technical Support provided by NISHTHA – Jhpiego Team. All 614 CHOs will be covered by October 01 next.

While interacting with CHOs, it has been communicated to the Secretary of Health department that on an average 8 to 9 month Performance Based Incentive is pending in few Districts & Salary of CHOs have not been paid in time since joining in the system. Secretary ensured to the CHOs that regarding annual increment, issue will be intimated to GOI for releasing the required balance amount. Emphasis has been given on ensuring 100% coverage of precaution dose on COVID & proper counselling of Teenage Pregnancy.