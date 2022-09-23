Suspected Opium Seized From Nagaland; 3 Held 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Tripura

In a major operation against drug menace, the Nagaland Police personnel of Narcotic Cell PS (PHQ) on Thursday, confiscated a massive stash of suspected opium from one Mahindra vehicle Scorpio at NH-2 near Viswema Y Junction Pfutsero/Imphal Road which was proceeding from Imphal, Manipur via Kohima to Nagaon, Assam.

During surprise investigation, the security forces intercepted the vehicle (Pearl white color) bearing Registration No : AS02AA/2619, from National Highway-2. Thorough checking of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of Ten packets containing around Nine kgs of suspected Opium.

Accordingly, the driver of the vehicle along with other occupants namely – Ameer Khan (29) hailing from Himachal Pradesh; Iman Ali (49) and Ramjan Ali (20), both hailing from Assam’s Nagaon District were arrested and the illegal contraband alongwith the vehicle have been duly seized.

A case, vide Narcotic Cell Police Station Case No. 13/2022, U/S18(b)/60 NDPS Act, has been registered for further investigation.