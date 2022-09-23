Tripura : CPI-M Legislators Walks-Out From Assembly House Over “Police Brutality” Upon Students On September 15

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 23, 2022 : On the first day of the Tripura Legislative Assembly’s monsoon session, CPI-M legislators on Friday walked out of the house after protesting against the proceedings of the Speaker Ratan Chakraborty over the adjournment motion brought by opposition bench’s MLA Tapan Chakraborty regarding “Police brutality” upon SFI, DYFI, TSU and TYF workers and leaders in the Agartala city on September 15 last.

In the beginning of the two-day long monsoon session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly on Friday morning, Speaker Ratan Chakraborty disallowed the adjournment motion proposed by the CPI-M MLA Tapan Chakraborty regarding the law and order situation took place at Circuit House area here in Agartala city.

CPI-M MLA Chakraborty raised the issue of the brutality police showed to the students and youths who proceeded to meet with the Chief Minister at Civil Secretariat and submit their memorandum. But on the way to Secretariat, they were stopped and conducted ‘Lathi-Charge’, fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse the mob. This led many youths to sustain grievous injuries.

Following this, the Speaker did not allow the motion brought by the opposition bench. Hence, the CPIM legislators stepped in the well on the floor of the house and raised slogans at 11.15 AM while they walked out of the house at 11.22 AM. In the meantime, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman urged the Speaker to spare some time for the CPIM legislators, but his appeal was also not accepted. However, the CPIM legislators entered the house at 12.12 PM.

It is worthy to mention here that the students’ and youths’ wings of CPIM-led Left Front had staged a protest movement against the government regarding shortage of teachers in schools, unemployment of youths and other issues. Several students and youths were injured during the clash with police and TSR personnel.