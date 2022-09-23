Tripura : Five NCC Cadets Selected For Prestigious “All India Thal Sainik Camp” At New Delhi

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 23, 2022 : Five NCC (National Cadet Corps) from Tripura have been selected for the prestigious ‘All India Thal Sainik Camp’ that is being conducted at the DG NCC Campus in New Delhi.

The ‘All India Thal Sainik Camp’ is one of the most prestigious and tough camps in NCC and eligible NCC cadets from all corners of India participate in this camp.

It is a matter of great pride that this year a total of five NCC cadets from Tripura have been attending the ‘Thal Sainik Camp’ at New Delhi. These five NCC cadets are UO Piyali Deb from BBM College in Agartala city, CDT Purba Sinha from Ram Thakur College in Agartala city, CDT Prajyoti Das from GDC Dharmanagar in North Tripura district, CDT Deva Sinha from KV Kunjaban in Agartala city and SGT Christina Jamatia from Holy Cross College in West Tripura district.

Among them, the first four cadets are from 13 Tripura Battalion NCC Unit and SGT Christina is from 71-Tripura Girls Independent Company.

They had to go through several levels of selection to be at the point where they are today. NCC has always been providing a great chance to the youth to do something distinct from others.