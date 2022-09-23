Tripura HC Issues Notice To Election Commission; Demand Inclusion Of Bru Electorates 

NET Web Desk

The Tripura HC on Thursday issued a notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI), State Election Commission, and Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) for failing to include the names of Mizoram-displaced Brus in the draft voter list, published for the upcoming village council polls.

According to a quadruple agreement, the Tripura government has already settled as many as 3,332 displaced Brus in different villages in the state, but still, they have not been enrolled in the electoral roll.

The earlier direction of the HC, the state administration would hold the village council election of ADC by November, and the Bru settlements also came in ADC areas.

Earlier, on September 16, the draft voter list for 2,634 constituencies in 587 village committees was published with a total electorate of 8,86,334 citizens, including 4,40,132 women voters. Despite the fact that the process of their rehabilitation and identification was completed two years ago, names of resettled Brus have not been included in the roll.

Aggrieved with the situation, a group of Bru settlers petitioned the High Court. Hearing the petition on Thursday, Justice Arindam Lodh issued notice to the respondents and fixed the date for the next hearing on September 26, 2022.

Its worthy to note that there are altogether 26,000 eligible Bru voters, but only names of 5000 are included in the electoral roll. While, the rest were not included as they didn’t receive permanent houses and enrollment as Registrar of Ordinary Resident.