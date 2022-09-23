Union Minister – Dr Mahendrabhai Reviews Implementation Of Government-Sponsored Schemes In Mizoram 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Women & Child Development and AYUSH – Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai today held a review meeting on topics of Aspirational District Programme and Central Sector Scheme at Mamit DC Conference Hall.

During the meeting, the Minister stated that his purpose of visiting the district is to have an in-depth knowledge about the implementation of government-sponsored schemes across the northeastern state.

He also appealed the Superintendent of Police (SP)-led Mamit DEF to put stronger efforts into eliminating the drug menace and stop the girl child-trafficking.

Dr Mahendrabhai also urged the Deputy Commissioner (DC) for stringent vigil on the road construction works of contractors.

The Minister also held a meeting with Anganwadi and ASHAs workers; as well as with Village Council members of Mamit Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI); where he reiterated the need for Village Council members to identity members of their communities who are in need of benefitting various government schemes.