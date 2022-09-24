Assam CM Inaugurates ‘2nd Radiation Therapy unit’ At Guwahati’s Health City Hospital 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today inaugurated at Guwahati’s leading medical institute – Health City Hospital, commencing “a new chapter in the ongoing health care revolution in the state”.

He was accompanied by the state Minister of Health & Family Welfare – Keshab Mahanta; Chairman & Chief Director of Health City Hospital – Dr. Bhawananda Das, Director of Health City Hospital – Dr. Bhavani Prasad Chakraborty.

This move intends to significantly assist the patients suffering from cancer & related ailments. It has been initiated in line with the state government’s unwavering efforts to collaborate with private sector, in order to prevent cancer cases in Assam & northeastern regions.

During the inaugural ceremony, Sarma noted that “Many people have benefited from Prime Minister’s Ayushman Bharat. And government will provide Rs 5 lakh health insurance to families receiving free rice.”

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Inaugurated the 2nd Radiation Therapy Unit at Health City Hospital, Guwahati. I’m sure this will be significantly helpful for patients suffering from cancer & related ailments. Our Govt is working hand in hand with private sector to prevent cancer cases in Assam & NER.”