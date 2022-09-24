Assam CM, Representatives Of 6 Communities Agree To Hold Tripartite Meeting On Granting ST Status

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma noted that the state administration and representatives of six communities demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status have agreed to a tripartite meeting, in order to resolve the long-standing issue.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Held a meeting with representatives of Adivasi, Chutia, Koch Rajbongshi, Matak, Moran and Tai Ahom communities with regard to their demand for ST status. While listening to their concern, also drew their attention to the series of steps taken by our Govt to accord them ST status.”

The CM asserted that they have agreed to have more meetings, including a tripartite one involving the government, the representatives and other tribal bodies “to narrow down existing differences and establish a conducive environment for ST status to the communities”.

Meanwhile, the six communities are protesting the Centre’s decision to grant ST status to 12 communities in five other states excluding them.

The police prevented agitators from reaching the state secretariat on Thursday after they had staged a march under the banner of “Janagoshti Oikyo Mancha. The BJP is committed to grant ST status to these communities, before the 2016 assembly elections.