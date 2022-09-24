Chandigarh University Video Case : Army Personnel Held from Arunachal Pradesh; 4th Arrest In Case

NET Web Desk

The Punjab Police today noted that it has arrested a jawan, in connection with the Chandigarh University case, in which it was alleged that a hostel inmate recorded multiple inappropriate films of women students in the communal bathroom.

According to the Punjab’s Director General of Police (DGP) – Guarav Yadav, Sanjeev Singh was nabbed from Arunachal Pradesh. He will be produced before a Mohali court.

Taking to Twitter, the DGP of Punjab Police wrote “Crucial breakthrough in the #ChandigarhUniversity case with the assistance of the #Army, #Assam & #Arunachal Police. Accused army personnel Sanjeev Singh arrested from Sela Pass, Arunachal Pradesh. Transit remand obtained from Ld CJM Bomdilla for production before Mohali court.”

He was suspected of blackmailing the accused woman student, said the DGP.

Based on forensic and digital evidence, a Mohali police team was dispatched to Arunachal Pradesh to arrest the accused. Police also obtained a two-day transit remand of the accused from the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Bomdila.

“The guilty in this case will not be spared and justice will prevail,” said the DGP. Police had earlier arrested three people, a girl student and two men, from Himachal Pradesh.

Protests had rocked the university campus in Punjab’s Mohali last week over allegations levelled by students that a hostel inmate recorded several objectionable videos of students in the common washroom.

Some students had even claimed that the videos were leaked. However, the university administration rejected these claims, calling them “false and unfounded”.