Four-Days Convention – ‘Lokmanthan 2022’ Concludes 

Lokmanthan 2022 – the four-day convention, highlighting the importance of safeguarding the glorious and vibrant heritage of Northeastern region concluded today. The mega event had brought together intellectuals and practitioners working to preserve cultural heritage.

The Governor of Kerala – Arif Mohammad Khan, graced the occasion as its ‘Chief Guest’ at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, Assam.

Addressing the occasion, the Adviser of IFNE & Education Adviser to the Assam Government – Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta noted that “North-east is the best place for celebrating, Lok Parampara due to its diversified culture.”

Speaking on the occasion, the Kerala Governor – Arif Mohammad Khan highlighted the relevance of Lokmanthan in this present scenario.

“When the concept of universalism can be seen in localism, when we are successful to make a drop of water understand that the drop itself is an ‘ocean’, only then we do find the ‘truth’,” – he stated.

Quoting Rabindranath Tagore, Khan added that “India couldn’t get its true independence until and unless the people understand that Independence comes from their mind itself.”

Some books and journals were also released during the event. These incorporated of – ‘Assam’s Great Heroes : Who fought the Muslim Invasions’ written by Dr. Samudra Gupta Kashyap, ‘Freedom Fighters of Pragjyotishpur Who Valiantly Fought Against the British’ by David T. Thawmthanga, and ‘Northeast Chronicle’ – a quarterly journal published in Delhi to portray the true narrative of different untouched aspects of Poorvottar Bharat.

The Nagaland Minister & State BJP President – Temjen Imna Along also participated in an intellectual session, held under the theme “Sanskar and Sense of Kartavya in Lok Tradition : With Reference to Industrial Castes in Bharatiya Society”.

The cultural presentations of common marriage traditions was performed by Chattisgarh followed by Manipur, Assam, Rajasthan, and Kerala were also performed during the concluding event.

Its worthy to note that the 3rd edition of ‘Lokmanthan 2022’, has served as a landmark for accelerating the multifarious culture and traditions of North East India.

This four-days-long biennial colloquium provided a chance for all the ethnic groups and communities to bring forth their traditions known in various spheres which are entwined in their cultural practices.

The premises of Lokmanthan, 2022 saw an increased footfall and got extensive media coverage. The illuminating and thought-provoking endeavor of the “Lokmanthan 2022” has helped in enhancing the overall idea of North East India interconnecting with the other parts of India.

Let’s check some of the images from the 4th day, i.e. the concluding day of this gala event :